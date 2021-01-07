Katie Couric Tapped as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host After Alex Trebek's Final Episodes

WENN/NBC/Ivan Nikolov TV

The former 'Today' co-host will be the second guest host on the game show while Ken Jennings will take the center stage on Monday, January 11 following Alex's death.

AceShowbiz - Katie Couric will temporarily replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!". While the late game show host's final episodes aired this week, the former "Today" co-host was unveiled to be one of the first guest hosts to take over the role following his death.

Revealing the 64-year-old journalist's hosting deal was Los Angeles Times. Sources told the outlet that she has been signed to host the game show for one week. However, she and Sony Pictures Television have yet to confirm the report.

Katie will follow Ken Jennings to serve as guest host on "Jeopardy!". The 74-time champion of the game show will take center stage on Monday, January 11, 2021. The show itself has previously informed fans that there will be interim guest hosts until a permanent replacement has been chosen.

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the 'Jeopardy!' family - starting with Ken Jennings," the show pointed out on Instagram in November 2020. "Additional guest hosts to be announced."

The temporary replacement hosts came after Alex died from pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020. His last episodes are currently airing until Friday, January 8. In one of the episodes that aired on Monday, January 4, he shared a powerful message about togetherness and giving.

"You'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," he stated. "Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones."

"But today, I'd like you to go one step further. I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own," he went on. "We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in - just a little bit - we're gonna get there."