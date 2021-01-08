 
 

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Marriage 'Finally' Annulled by Catholic Church

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Marriage 'Finally' Annulled by Catholic Church
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

More than two months after getting engaged to Blake Shelton, the 'Don't Speak' hitmaker no longer has a barrier to marry her country music star fiance in a church.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani can now plan a church wedding with fiance Blake Shelton. Five years after she and Gavin Rossdale called an end to their 13-year of marriage, the "Don't Speak" hitmaker has managed to get the union annulled by the Catholic church.

The 51-year-old singer's request for marriage annulment, per reported by Us Weekly, has "finally granted" by the church. "[She] was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal," the outlet quoted as a source saying.

"She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it's official," the source added. "It was a huge relief for [her] because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church."

  See also...

Gwen, who has gotten engaged to Blake in October 2020, began the "formal process" of the annulment in March 2019 with the hope that "she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church." The granting of the No Doubt frontwoman's request meant she no longer has a barrier to exchange wedding vows with her country music star fiance in a church.

While she has secured an annulment, Gwen still has to consider the coronavirus pandemic as she planned her wedding to Blake. "COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted," a source told Us Weekly in June 2020. "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends."

On Tuesday, January 5, the mother of three admitted that she has not prepared anything yet for the nuptials. During a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", she spilled to host Jimmy Fallon. "We have no plans because of the pandemic. It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?' Now, we can't have a wedding with the pandemic."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle's Dad Excited for Daughter Samantha's Tell-All Book: I'm 'Very Pleased'
Related Posts
Gwen Stefani Blames Blake Shelton for Their Postponed Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Gwen Stefani Blames Blake Shelton for Their Postponed Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Gwen Stefani Believes Dyslexia Is Genetic as She and Her Three Sons All Have Learning Disorder

Gwen Stefani Believes Dyslexia Is Genetic as She and Her Three Sons All Have Learning Disorder

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tapped for New Year's Eve TV Special

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Tapped for New Year's Eve TV Special

Gwen Stefani Just Wants Her Parents Present for Wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani Just Wants Her Parents Present for Wedding to Blake Shelton

Most Read
Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction
Celebrity

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Denver Broncos' Von Miller Flaunts New Woman After Ex Accuses Him of Wishing Her Miscarriage

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

King Von's Fans Wish Death on Rival Rapper Quando Rondo's Little Daughter

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Watch: Chinese Kitty and Baddie Gi Get Into Brawl on a Flight in Miami

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Check Out Chris Pratt's Reaction When Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistakenly Calls Him Chris Evans

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'