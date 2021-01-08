Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Marriage 'Finally' Annulled by Catholic Church

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

More than two months after getting engaged to Blake Shelton, the 'Don't Speak' hitmaker no longer has a barrier to marry her country music star fiance in a church.

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani can now plan a church wedding with fiance Blake Shelton. Five years after she and Gavin Rossdale called an end to their 13-year of marriage, the "Don't Speak" hitmaker has managed to get the union annulled by the Catholic church.

The 51-year-old singer's request for marriage annulment, per reported by Us Weekly, has "finally granted" by the church. "[She] was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal," the outlet quoted as a source saying.

"She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it's official," the source added. "It was a huge relief for [her] because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church."

Gwen, who has gotten engaged to Blake in October 2020, began the "formal process" of the annulment in March 2019 with the hope that "she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church." The granting of the No Doubt frontwoman's request meant she no longer has a barrier to exchange wedding vows with her country music star fiance in a church.

While she has secured an annulment, Gwen still has to consider the coronavirus pandemic as she planned her wedding to Blake. "COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted," a source told Us Weekly in June 2020. "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends."

On Tuesday, January 5, the mother of three admitted that she has not prepared anything yet for the nuptials. During a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", she spilled to host Jimmy Fallon. "We have no plans because of the pandemic. It's like, 'Blake, why couldn't you have done it before?' Now, we can't have a wedding with the pandemic."