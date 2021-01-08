 
 

Meghan Markle's Dad Excited for Daughter Samantha's Tell-All Book: I'm 'Very Pleased'

Samantha, who has different mother, first announced 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1' in November 2017, shortly after the actress got engaged to British Prince Harry.

AceShowbiz - While Meghan Markle is probably not thrilled for her half-sister Samantha Markle's damning tell-all book "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1", one family member is excited for it. In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle appeared to be proud of Samantha's accomplishment.

"I'm just very pleased that she's accomplished this book," the former lighting director told the publication of the book, which is set to hit the shelves on January 17. "Let's let her talk to you about the book."

Samantha first announced the book in November 2017, shortly after Meghan got engaged to British Prince Harry. Later in December 2018, she revealed that she was splitting the book, which she claimed to expose "hidden truths" about her family, into two parts. "I couldn't help but let it slip! There are actually two books coming out!" she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels," the official description of the 330-page tell-all read. "Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction."

Meghan doesn't have the best relationship with both Samantha and Thomas after the latter was caught stagging photos with the paparazzi ahead of Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in 2019. Thomas ended up not attending the nuptials due to health issue with Meghan writing in a statement, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

The tension between them further grew as later in early 2020, Thomas, who accused the couple of ignoring him, spoke out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their decision to exit the royal family. "I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now," he told TMZ. "I don't think they have a right to use the word 'royal.' I don’t think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they're talking to her. I think it's an insult to the queen and to the British people."

