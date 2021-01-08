 
 

'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Shares Clips of Newborn Son as She Brings Him Home

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer can't hide her excitement as she finally returns home with her new bundle of joy for the first as a family of three.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Witney Carson is sharing her joy of being a first-time mother. Days after welcoming her first child with Carson McAllister, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro finally offered a closer look at their newborn son as she and her husband brought him home.

Making use of Instagram Story on Thursday, January 7, the 27-year-old shared a series of videos that showed off her son's face. In the first clip, the baby was seen sleeping soundly as he was bundled up with a blanket. "Last night in the hospital. Sooooo ready to go home," she captioned the video.

The new mom went on to add another footage in which she could be seen strapping her baby boy into his car seat. The third post additionally displayed the infant being covered with white blanket as he slept soundly in his car seat.

Witney Carson's IG Story

Witney Carson offered a closer look at her newborn son.

Just one day prior, Witney revealed what name she and her husband chose for their bundle of joy. Posting a picture of the tot wrapped up in a while blanket, she divulged on Instagram, "Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us. Born on Jan. 3rd 2021. 7lbs. 2oz. 21" long!"

The dancer went on to gush, "My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit." She then added, "Welcome to the world Leo."

Before unveiling her baby's moniker, Witney treated her online devotees to a clip that documented the birth of her newborn. "First 24 hours with our precious, beautiful boy....Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you. This is my whole entire world," she raved.

Witney announced Kevin's arrival via Instagram on Monday, January 4. Alongside a black-and-white a snap of her hand holding her newborn's, she wrote, "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

