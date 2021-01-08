 
 

'Britain's Got Talent' Allegedly Calls Off 2021 Season Due to Ongoing Pandemic

The British television talent show has reportedly been put on hold as the U.K. enters another lockdown due to spike in Covid-19 cases amid the never-ending health crisis.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - The forthcoming season of "Britain's Got Talent" has reportedly been bumped from its usual spring slot due to Covid-19 lockdowns across the U.K.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of another national lockdown as of Wednesday (06Jan21), sources tell Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper the show has been scrapped until the autumn.

They explain, "Safety has to be our priority and it's simply not feasible or sensible to ask members of the public to travel in order to audition at this time."

"While we'd love to make the series and bring some much-needed cheer to the nation in the coming months, it's just not going to be possible."

However, according to the insiders, bosses are hopeful the show will return in the latter half of 2021, with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams expected to return.

"If the vaccination process goes to plan and we are all closer to normal in the summer, we are very hopeful that we could make the series then," they add. "It would be brilliant to have Britain's Got Talent for the autumn schedule."

Meanwhile, Simon Cowel is expected to make his first TV appearance, since bike accident, on the Israeli version of "The X Factor".

The TV star was injured in the life-threatening accident in August this year. He broke his back in three places - and came within about an inch of severing his spinal cord and facing possible paralysis - while test-riding his new high-powered e-bike with his young son.

He was forced to pull out of the most recent seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Britain's Got Talent". Kelly Clarkson later took over his "AGT" seat alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara.

