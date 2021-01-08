 
 

Tom Holland Couldn't Resist Drinking After Giving Up Alcohol for 12 Hours

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor hilariously jokes at his failed attempt at staying away from alcohol during Dry January following the holiday season.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland's attempt at Dry January proved to be short-lived, lasting just 12 hours.

The "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor had planned to spend a month without alcohol but admitted his resolve weakened very quickly along with the rest of his family.

Tom shared a tweet from his father, Dominic Holland, who had posted, "Called time on dry January embarrassingly early but we have a full house - it's cold and dark outside… (sic)."

The 24-year-old actor then retweeted the post and, along with a crying laughing emoji, admitted, "I was doing really well…. for about 12 hours. (sic)"

Tom was likely to have been making the most of some quality time with his family over the festive period, as he prepares to begin work on the third "Spider-Man" over the next few months.

In October (20), a month before production was due to begin, the "Onward" star confirmed he had received his new script, but promised to stay tight-lipped after accidentally revealing spoilers about the franchise in the past.

He said on his Instagram Story, "Hey, so, I just got home and I'm in Atlanta. I've just been delivered a package. That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script."

"And that script is Spider-Man 3, so I'm about to find out what I'm going to be doing for the next five months."

"I'm not going to tell you anything about it, because I've learned my lesson."

