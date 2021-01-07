Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Instagram Celebrity

'The Big Bang Theory' star will be using her doctorate in neuroscience for her audio series 'Mayim Bialik's Breakdown' to help those struggling with issues, such as anxiety and depression.

AceShowbiz - Brainy actress Mayim Bialik is using her smarts to launch a new audio series focused on mental health.

"The Big Bang Theory" star has a doctorate in neuroscience from prestigious Los Angeles university UCLA and she wants to use her academic background to help those struggling with issues like anxiety and depression.

"I'm starting a mental health podcast - 'Mayim Bialik's Breakdown'," she tells Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show.

"Get it?" she laughs, "so I can say, 'Welcome to my breakdown' - that's why we named it that... It's not just (about) what medication you're supposed to take or what your life should look like - it's real people talking about their mental health. I talk about my experience."

The mum-of-two's own condition is a rather unusual one she couldn't quite put a finger on or fully understand - until one of the guests on the new show gave her a "diagnosis."

"I've always been called 'sensitive' or 'highly sensitive'...," she shares, "but it was someone we had on my podcast who said, 'It's called an HSP.' It stands for Highly Sensitive Person. I didn't know it was a thing. I'm just like, the way that I am. And I was like, 'Now I have a diagnosis.' "

She explains people with HSP "feel things very, very deeply. Sometimes they call us 'intuitives,' sometimes they call children 'indigo children' if they're like this."

Mayim, who is best known for her portrayal of neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS sitcom, previously explained her idea behind the upcoming podcast. "I'm trained as a neuroscientist and there are so many aspects of mental health that many of us don't even understand," she explained. "So the idea is to break down the science of it."

"Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" debuts on 12 January.

Her mental health podcast aside, the 45-year-old actress is set lead a new sitcom on FOX titled "Call Me Kat". It follows a 39-year-old single woman named Kat "who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy". After leaving her job as a professor at the University of Louisville, she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky.