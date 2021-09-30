 
 

Mayim Bialik Reveals What Made Neil Patrick Harris Stop Talking to Her for a 'Long Time'

During her appearance in a new episode of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', the 'Jeopardy!' host shares that it has something to do with her distaste for musicals.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik recalled an incident that almost cost her friendship with Neil Patrick Harris and it had something to do with her distaste for musicals. During her appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Wednesday, September 29, the "Jeopardy!" host recounted what happened when she went to see her pal star in "Rent" back in the late 1990s.

"It's not my thing," she said of musicals, adding, "It's ridiculous. People are talking and then they're singing--so weird!" Mayim then admitted to having an awkward gaffe at the end of the show as people gave a standing ovation to the performers. However, the former "The Big Bang Theory" star, who was a teenager at the time, claimed that she didn't feel like to.

She recounted, "When everyone is clapping at the end and you say to your boyfriend next to you, 'I don't want to stand for this,' and then you look up and Neil Patrick Harris is looking right at you, it's a bad day."

Later, Mayim visited Neil backstage and was confronted right away. "Neil was reading my lips and I went backstage to say hi to him, he said--we were friends at the time--and he said, I kid you not, 'Why did you say you weren't going to stand up?' " she shared. Mayim admitted that she didn't have "a good answer to it."

After the incident, the actress told host James Corden that they "didn't speak for a long time" before the actor eventually forgave her. "He sent me flowers when he heard I was still carrying this terrible guilt," she explained.

During her appearance on the late night talk show, Mayim also talked about her new gig as the host of "Jeopardy!" following Mike Richards' abrupt departure. "I was the headline on CNN three days in a row," Mayim said. "Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts 'Jeopardy!'?"

"I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues. . . The thing about 'Jeopardy!', we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like -- people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it's my job to be the host, just like read the clues," she added.

