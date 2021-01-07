Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

Some people close to the hip-hop mogul are asking for investigation into the record producer's recent brain aneurysm that landed him in the hospital, thinking that it could be the result of foul play.

AceShowbiz - There's something suspicious about Dr. Dre's recent health scare, according to a new report. Family and friends of the hip-hop mogul allegedly suspect that his brain aneurysm that landed him in the hospital could be the result of foul play.

As noted by MTO News, the use of anti-coagulants that can be found in rat potion is one of the most common ways to poison someone. Someone who ingests or smells rat poison can suffer symptoms that appear to be an aneurism or a stroke, which most of the times leads to death.

One family member tells the site that "people were jealous" of Dre and she wants an investigation of everyone around him. The family member claims, "Something is definitely off about this [incident]" because "[Dre] is very healthy, he works out multiple times a week, goes to the doctor, and stays on top of everything. "

Another person allegedly close to Dre demands an investigation into the matter as well. When notified about the effects of rat poison on humans, the second insider responds, "someone needs to look into that."

Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and taken directly to ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, January 4. The former member of gangsta rap group N.W.A was said to be stable and lucid at the time as doctors were going to perform a number of tests to determine what caused the brain aneurysm.

Hours later, he took to his Instagram page to inform fans that he's doing okay. "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote along with a black-and-white picture of him in a recording studio. Telling fans not to worry too much about him, he added, "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"