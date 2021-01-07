 
 

NFL Star Josh Jacobs Has Large Cut on Forehead in Mug Shot After Suspected DUI Crash

The Raiders running back suffered a large laceration to his forehead that appeared to have been stitched after crashing his car near the Las Vegas airport.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - The extent of injury that Josh Jacobs suffered in a recent car accident has been revealed in a mug shot. The NFL star sports a gnarly wound to his forehead that appeared to have required some stitches, while posing for police record following the suspected DUI crash on Monday, January 4.

Jacobs, who is currently playing for Las Vegas Raiders as its running back, was found behind the wheel of a 2019 Acura NSX that crashed in the tunnel connector at McCarran International Airpot on early Monday morning at 4:42 A.M.

"Jacobs had a large laceration across his forehead and (an officer) observed blood on the airbag which was deployed from the steering wheel," police stated in reports. "(The officer) stated he observed a moderate odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from Jacobs as he spoke."

Jacobs told the cops that he was driving and believed he fell asleep prior to losing control of the vehicle. An investigation determined the car skidded for 320 feet before colliding with the wall. The 22-year-old athlete was transported to St. Rose Sienna Hospital where blood tests were drawn.

Cops said they also further questioned Jacobs about drinking and driving in the hospital and performed a sobriety test on the footballer while he was laying in his hospital bed, but he passed that. Cops stated in the docs that Jacobs admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, though.

After reviewing surveillance video from the crash, police believed they had enough evidence to arrest Josh on suspicion of DUI. He was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Jacobs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld have denied that their client was drunk behind the wheel. They said in a statement, "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."

