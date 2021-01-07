 
 

Cops Called to Dr. Dre's House Due to Attempted Burglary Amid His Hospitalization

Cops Called to Dr. Dre's House Due to Attempted Burglary Amid His Hospitalization
Several people have been taken into police custody for allegedly attempting to break into the hip-hop mogul's property in Los Angeles while he's still in hospital.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre's home was targeted by alleged burglars in the early hours of Wednesday (06Jan21) morning.

The hip-hop icon, real name Andre Young, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late on Monday (04Jan21), TMZ reported, with the star later assuring fans he's "doing great" and "will be out of the hospital and back home soon."

However, after the news broke, law enforcement sources told the gossip site a group of four alleged criminals was spotted on Dre's Pacific Palisades property at 2 am local time by security officials, who were casing the house.

Before they could get to the main structure, the guards confronted them and called the authorities, who caught up with the alleged perpetrators and arrested them for attempted burglary.

According to TMZ editors, law enforcement officials believe the men hoped the property would be vacant after they discovered reports of the star's hospitalisation.

Dre, who is currently in the middle of a nasty divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young, has received messages of support from pals including Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, and Ice Cube since news of his health scare broke.

They posted get well messages on social media after the news broke, including Snoop Dogg who wrote, "Get well Dr Dre. We need you cuz."

"Prayers up for Dr Dre and his family for healing and strength over his mind & body," Missy Elliott added while Ice Cube shared, "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre."

Dr. Dre has won seven Grammys throughout an illustrious career, which has also seen him produce huge tracks for the likes of Eminem, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

He first burst into the hip-hop scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A and produced some of the iconic group's influential 1988 debut album, "Straight Outta Compton".

