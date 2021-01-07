 
 

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shows off her bandaged hip following a surgery to fix the injury she suffered from a helicopter accident more than two decades ago.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christie Brinkley has had a hip replacement, 26 years after she suffered injuries in a horrifying helicopter crash.

On Tuesday (05Jan21), the model took to her Instagram page to share pictures from a recent snorkelling trip, alongside a note about why she was wearing a band-aid on her hip.

"New Year, New Hip! Yes that's a band aid on my hip," she wrote alongside the gallery of images. "I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year. 12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!"

However, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced Christie to have some downtime, she decided to bite the bullet and get the operation around Thanksgiving, in November (20).

"Quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions," she continued. "I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Years Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!"

The Sports Illustrated beauty concluded her post by encouraging her fans to take on challenges in life they are fearful of, adding, "I'm writing all this to say If you've been putting something off that could improve your well-being but hesitate out of some sort of fear, I suggest learning as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations. I found the best Doctor for my circumstances and voila!"

"I can't tell you how happy I am to have done this. Now I can focus on getting back in shape and rebuilding my strength. Never too old to get hip!"

