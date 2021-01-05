Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Fuller House' star also claps back at the haters who leave 'unkind comments' about the actress and her children's poses and physical appearances in the new year greeting.

AceShowbiz - Candace Cameron's daughter is not letting anyone dictate her on how to pose for a picture. Finding herself and members of her family being criticized over her mother's New Year greeting, Natasha Bure set aside time to leave a sarcastic response to the trolls.

The Instagram photo at issue was initially posted by Natasha's 44-year-old mother on Friday, January 1. The picture saw the "Fuller House" star posing alongside her husband Valeri Bure, her 22-year-old daughter and her two sons, 20-year-old Lev and 18-year-old Maksim.

Many of Candace's fans left positive feedback, but some slammed her. One argued, "Fakest family ever! Who does this? Is it a catalog picture? And those dead looks on your kids' faces says it all." Another said, "One son looks constipated, daughter looks like a wax figure trying to model." The criticism apparently caught the actress' daughter who hit back by writing, "OMG!!!! I didn't smile or look at the camera. sue me!"

Natasha Bure sarcastically responded to trolls criticizing her family photo.

Natasha was not the only one offering a clapback at the haters. Candace herself turned to Facebook to offer her retort. She first penned, "I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments. Do you think it's funny to criticize someone's children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?"

"I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you," she scolded. "It doesn't matter if you're 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude. Be better than that. I'm praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don't like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum concluded her message by stating, "P.S. Please don't tell me to ignore the 'haters.' " She then stressed, "There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, 'with love.' Umm... that's not love. That's rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone."