Nicki Minaj on Doing Mass Unfollowing on Instagram: 'Sorting It Out'
The new mom raises people's eyebrows for removing a number of Instagram accounts, including fellow musicians Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, from her following list on the photo-sharing site.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - New year, new following list. Nicki Minaj raised people's eyebrows after her fans noticed that the "Anaconda" hitmaker removed a number of Instagram accounts, including fellow musicians Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, from her following list on the photo-sharing site.

In response to the mass unfollowing by the Trinidadian femcee, one fan didn't think it was a big deal. "She's unfollowing everybody, even fan pages so this is nothing personal. Just a new era y'all calm down," the person wrote in an Instagram comment. "She doesn't have to follow people she doesn't like," someone else opined.

Clearing the air, Nicki then took to her Instagram Story to speak on the matter. "Bare [sic] with me with this folllwing list you guys. Sorting it out," the "TROLLZ" raptress wrote on Sunday, January 3.

Upon seeing the message, the Barbz applauded Nicki for it. "She said new year no fake friends," a fan said. Someone else also thought that the new mom did the right thing by cutting online ties with Megan, writing, "I'm glad that she removed Meg she was fa ke."

Meanwhile, someone criticized the "female rap unity" narrative. "y'all were freaking out about her unfollowing megan when in reality she unfollowed over 650 other people as well. When are y'all gonna realize that SHE is not the problem in this 'female rap unity' BS. it's you guys! Y'all are obsessed with the idea of only one female winning!" the person wrote.

That aside, Nicki is fully enjoying her role as a mom after welcoming her and husband Petty Kenneth's first child. After hiding details about her son for a while, Nicki finally showed her son's face to the world earlier this week, three months after giving birth to the bouncing baby boy.

"Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," she wrote in the caption alongside a few of pictures of her adorable son, nicknamed Papa Bear, calling him her "best of 2020." She went on writing, "Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me."

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time," she added.

