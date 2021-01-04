 
 

Bella Hadid Jumps on the Trend With Fiery Hair Makeover

The 24-year-old model treats her Instagram followers to a new selfie of her, giving a close-up look at her bold new look that includes a two-tone hairstyle.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid is spicing things up as she welcomed 2021 with a brand new look. Having tantalized her fans with a promise of trendy new hairstyle, the 24-year-old model finally took to social media to offer a better look at her new fiery two-tone 'do.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, January 3, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid treated her followers to a new mirror selfie of her. In the snap, she was seen rocking her newly-dyed hair that includes a flame-like lick of red and yellow color at the front.

Many of Bella's famous friends expressed excitement over her hair transformation. One in particular was fellow model Hailey Baldwin who raved, "Wow. You're a whole vibe." La La Anthony of "Think Like A Man" sent out several heart-eyed emojis, while Bella's half sister Alana Hadid praised, "Super hero vibes."

Just one day earlier, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid offered a glimpse at her new hair color. At the time, she posted a series of pictures that captured her standing in front of a bonfire with a snow-covered landscape in the background.

Bella's new fire-like locks could also be seen in her filtered-Instagram video that she uploaded on New Year's Eve, December 31. Alongside the short clip, she pointed out, "I f**king love you. it's a blessing to be in contact with you . Happy new year."

Bella's latest hair transformation came around three months after she was photographed sporting her long hair extensions while leaving Jenna Perry Hair Studio. In the October outing, she could be seen to have dyed her jet-black hair into caramel color blended with a dark chocolate tone.

Bella was not the only one who opted to go with a new look ahead of the new year. On December 16, her older sister Gigi informed her online devotees that she has just got a new haircut. Sharing a picture of her showing off her locks with long bangs, she captioned it, "fresh snow fresh cut."

