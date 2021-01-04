 
 

Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Her '2020 MVP'

Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Her '2020 MVP'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'New Girl' actress has paid tribute to the 'Property Brothers' home renovation regular in a gushy post on her Instagram as she and beau celebrate the New Year.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Loved-up actress Zooey Deschanel has expressed her gratitude for her boyfriend Jonathan Scott for helping her ride out a rough 2020.

The "New Girl" star began dating the "Property Brothers" home renovation regular in August, 2019, and while the last 12 months have been difficult for many people, she's thankful she had Jonathan by her side to put a smile on her face.

Posting pictures of the couple together on social media, Zooey wrote, "My 2020 MVP (Most Valuable Player) was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone (sic)."

  See also...

The sweet post comes after Zooey marked her one-year anniversary with Jonathan over the summer after meeting during a TV taping for "Carpool Karaoke".

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human."

"I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you (sic)."

In his own Instagram tribute, reality TV star Jonathan insisted meeting Zooey had changed his life "forever."

He wrote, "How time flies when you're having the best time of your life. Who would've known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice."

You can share this post!

Jeremy Clarkson Thought He'd Die as He Struggled to Breathe During Covid-19 Battle

Dorit Kemsley Hopes Hilaria Baldwin Makes Social Media Return Soon Amid Heritage Scandal
Related Posts
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Smitten With Love at First Sight

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Smitten With Love at First Sight

Zooey Deschanel Is Legally Single Again After Settling Divorce

Zooey Deschanel Is Legally Single Again After Settling Divorce

Zooey Deschanel Hosts Virtual 'Game of Thrones' Murder Mystery Party for Jonathan Scott's Birthday

Zooey Deschanel Hosts Virtual 'Game of Thrones' Murder Mystery Party for Jonathan Scott's Birthday

Zooey Deschanel's Boyfriend Raves Over Her At-Home Hair-Coloring Skills

Zooey Deschanel's Boyfriend Raves Over Her At-Home Hair-Coloring Skills

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Tina Louise Leads Tribute to 'Gilligan's Island' Co-Star Dawn Wells Following Her Death

Tina Louise Leads Tribute to 'Gilligan's Island' Co-Star Dawn Wells Following Her Death

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Josh Groban Hopes for People to Reconnect in New Year After Election Causes Division

Josh Groban Hopes for People to Reconnect in New Year After Election Causes Division