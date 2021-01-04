 
 

Jeremy Clarkson Thought He'd Die as He Struggled to Breathe During Covid-19 Battle

Jeremy Clarkson Thought He'd Die as He Struggled to Breathe During Covid-19 Battle
WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Top Gear' star recounts his recent scary battle with the coronavirus, saying the virus left him fear for his life as he's unable to breathe properly.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Top Gear" star Jeremy Clarkson feared his days were numbered as the coronavirus left him struggling to breathe in the lead-up to Christmas.

The veteran British presenter shared his experience with COVID-19 in his weekend (03Jan21) column for The Sunday Times, admitting he was worried his history of bad health would ultimately lead to death.

"Four days before Christmas, I woke in the night to find my sheets were soggy. And that I had a constant dry cough," "The Grand Tour" co-host wrote.

"The doctor was very clear - I'd feel under the weather for between five and 14 days and then I'd either get better or I'd have to go to hospital."

  See also...

As his breathing became "labored," he became convinced he was headed for an early demise. "Because I am 60 and fat, and because I've smoked half a million cigarettes and had double pneumonia, I'd probably die, on my own, in a lonely plastic tent," he continued.

"I'm not going to lie - it was quite scary. With every illness I've had, there has always been a sense that medicine and time would eventually ride to the rescue. But with COVID-19 you have to lie there, on your own, knowing that medicine is not on its way and that time is your worst enemy."

And although Clarkson is on the mend now, he notes the lack of knowledge surrounding the novel coronavirus is concerning.

"We don't know how long we are infectious for. We don't know how to tackle it. We don't know what it does to us," he added.

"We don't know how long the antibodies last. We don't know how easy it is to catch it twice. And we certainly don't know if any of the vaccines will work long-term. I don't even know if I'm better now."

You can share this post!

Women Who Sue Danny Masterson for Stalking Ordered to Enter Scientology's Arbitration

Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Her '2020 MVP'
Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Tina Louise Leads Tribute to 'Gilligan's Island' Co-Star Dawn Wells Following Her Death

Tina Louise Leads Tribute to 'Gilligan's Island' Co-Star Dawn Wells Following Her Death

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Josh Groban Hopes for People to Reconnect in New Year After Election Causes Division

Josh Groban Hopes for People to Reconnect in New Year After Election Causes Division