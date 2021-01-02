 
 

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Split From Kelley Flanagan After Moving to NYC: It's 'Very Stressful'

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Split From Kelley Flanagan After Moving to NYC: It's 'Very Stressful'
Instagram
Celebrity

The pilot allegedly 'was the one who ended it with Kelley' as a source claims that the then-couple 'had been fighting a lot' following their move to New York City.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Peter Weber has ended his romance with Kelley Flanagan. Around one week after he and his now-ex-girlfriend relocated to New York City, "The Bachelor" star was reported to have called it quits with her because the relationship has turned to be "very stressful" for them.

"Peter ultimately was the one who ended it with Kelley, but she 100 percent agreed that they needed time apart," a source told E! News about the breakup. "They had been fighting a lot, and the move was very stressful and put a lot of pressure on them. They spent the holidays apart, and Peter is already back staying with his parents in L.A. for now."

The 29-year-old pilot himself announced the split via Instagram on Thursday, December 31. Sharing a picture of them enjoying a romantic sunset during a hike, he wrote, "Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

  See also...

The TV personality ended his lengthy message by stating, "These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together." He then added, "Thank you Kelley."

Peter and Kelley, who landed in the fifth place on his season of the dating show, became an item in April 2020. He had previously been in a brief engagement with winner Hannah Ann Sluss, and had a relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett.

Back in May, Peter opened up about why he chose to date Kelley. "To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works and I've said that since day one. I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself just wasn't the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work," he shared in an Instagram video posted on the Bachelor Nation fan account.

You can share this post!

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations
Related Posts
'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Getting Cozy in Chicago

'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Getting Cozy in Chicago

Peter Weber Caught on Winery Date With 'Bachelor' Producer He's Rumored Dating

Peter Weber Caught on Winery Date With 'Bachelor' Producer He's Rumored Dating

Most Read
Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones
Celebrity

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Billy Porter Forced to Tone Down His Style at New Year's Eve Gig Due to Covid-19 Protocols

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Gets $10 Million Profit After Selling Malibu Mansion

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Gets $10 Million Profit After Selling Malibu Mansion

Stassi Schroeder in Tears While Addressing 'Painful' Pregnancy: 'I Feel Insane'

Stassi Schroeder in Tears While Addressing 'Painful' Pregnancy: 'I Feel Insane'