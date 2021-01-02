 
 

Christian Serratos Thanks Jennifer Lopez for Kind Response to New 'Selena' Series

Christian Serratos Thanks Jennifer Lopez for Kind Response to New 'Selena' Series
WENN
TV

The 'Walking Dead' actress admits she was blown away when she heard that J.Lo was looking forward to seeing her onscreen portrayal of Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the new series.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Christian Serratos found out Jennifer Lopez was a big fan of her new show about doomed Tejano singer Selena at the same time as everyone else - by reading the news on social media.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez died aged only 23 in 1995 after being shot by her fan club manager, and the "Dreaming of You" hitmaker was played by Lopez in the subsequent 1997 film, about the star and her tragic death, titled, "Selena".

Now "The Walking Dead" actress Christian is playing the Mexican-American in new Netflix show, "Selena: The Series", and when she read the superstar was "so excited... to see it," she was blown away by the "really heartwarming" endorsement.

"Yeah I didn't see that coming at all," Serratos said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". "I'm such a fan of hers and I grew up watching that movie (Selena). I know that movie backwards and forwards, and she did such an amazing job playing Selena."

  See also...

"I saw it (comment) on social media with everyone else. I didn't know that was coming and it was really heartwarming."

But being such a big fan of J.Lo's portrayal meant Christian really felt the "pressure" for her own performance to hit all the right notes, too.

"It gave me a lot more pressure," she admitted, "because not only was I stepping into Selena's shoes but I'm having to follow in the footsteps of Jennifer, but I was so happy when I saw that (comment)."

And she also really drew "inspiration" from her small screen alter ego.

"It was my first opportunity to lead a show and have that responsibility. I learned so much about the business. She (Selena) was such an inspiration when it came to being strong and incredibly graceful," she added.

You can share this post!

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Related Posts
Selena Quintanilla's Father and Sister Slapped With Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Netflix Series

Selena Quintanilla's Father and Sister Slapped With Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Netflix Series

Christian Serratos Emerges as Frontrunner to Play Selena in New Netflix Series

Christian Serratos Emerges as Frontrunner to Play Selena in New Netflix Series

Netflix Officially Green Lights Selena Scripted Series and Ted Bundy True Crime Series

Netflix Officially Green Lights Selena Scripted Series and Ted Bundy True Crime Series

Most Read
Lucy Hale Shocked by How Quickly 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Picked Up for Reboot
TV

Lucy Hale Shocked by How Quickly 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Picked Up for Reboot

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Credits 'Queen's Gambit' for Helping Improve His Chess Skills

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Credits 'Queen's Gambit' for Helping Improve His Chess Skills

Alison Brie Recalls Accidentally Peeing in Her Underwear on 'Mad Men' Set

Alison Brie Recalls Accidentally Peeing in Her Underwear on 'Mad Men' Set

Adam Levine on Returning to 'The Voice': 'No Thank You'

Adam Levine on Returning to 'The Voice': 'No Thank You'

Meghan McCain Returns to 'The View' Following Maternity Leave

Meghan McCain Returns to 'The View' Following Maternity Leave

10 New TV Shows to Look Forward to in 2021

10 New TV Shows to Look Forward to in 2021

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'

Andy Cohen Slams NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in Drunk Rant During New Year's Eve Coverage

Andy Cohen Slams NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in Drunk Rant During New Year's Eve Coverage

Christian Serratos Thanks Jennifer Lopez for Kind Response to New 'Selena' Series

Christian Serratos Thanks Jennifer Lopez for Kind Response to New 'Selena' Series