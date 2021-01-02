 
 

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors
Instagram
Celebrity

The singer who is nominated for Best New Artist at 2021 Grammys is looking forward to moving out of her small apartment as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown ends.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers is hoping to move apartments as soon as the COVID lockdown is over, so she can escape her angry neighbours. The singer/songwriter has been living in the same tiny pad since she was 18, and now she thinks it's time for a big change.

"It's super small and I kind of like that... but I'm gonna move apartments," she tells beabadoobee during a Consequence of Sound interview. "I think I had kept this apartment as a masochistic thing, like, 'Why would I pay expensive rent if I'm going on tour forever?' And then I was like, 'Wait, I need to also enjoy my life.' "

  See also...

"It's so small. Actually, something funny happens here where I share such a small space that my neighbours have yelled for me to shut the f**k up through my window, because they don't like when I sing to myself. So, I'll write songs that are way, way, way higher than I can actually sing because I'm whispering. Then I'll go to record them, and I'll be like, 'I can't f**king sing this...!' "

"I just want to be like, 'F**k you.' And then one of my neighbours, who I didn't even know he had my number (sic)... was like, 'Congrats on the Grammys!' And I was like, 'Oh, you know who I am!' "

Phoebe Bridgers receives four nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards. She is vying for Best Alternative Music Album ("Punisher") and Best Rock Performance as well as Best Rock Song ("Kyoto"). She is also up for Best New Artist.

You can share this post!

Phoebe Dynevor Grateful for 'Safe and Fun' Sex Scenes in 'Bridgerton'

Rod Stewart Reveals How He Conned His Way Out of Massive Hotel Bills
Related Posts
Phoebe Bridgers Reveals How She Copes During Covid-19 Pandemic

Phoebe Bridgers Reveals How She Copes During Covid-19 Pandemic

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Calls The Strokes a Music Industry Plant

Phoebe Bridgers Calls The Strokes a Music Industry Plant

Most Read
Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones
Celebrity

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing

Woman Accusing Keyon Harrold's Teen Son of Theft Insists She Tries Hard to Always Do Right Thing