 
 

Eminem Talks About His Dream Tape Collection

Eminem Talks About His Dream Tape Collection
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker reveals in a new interview it took him three years to collect every music tape he wanted but couldn't afford to buy when he was a kid.

  • Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eminem has a stockpile of every cassette he "always wanted" but couldn't afford as a kid.

The "Lose Yourself" hitmaker used to collect tapes with his friends when he was younger, and he is delighted to have such a big collection now as an adult after growing up without the money to buy them all.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe this week, he said, "It took me about three years to get what I got right now, because some tapes are just harder to find than others."

"Because when I was a kid, I didn't have money to buy every tape I ever wanted. So usually what we had to do was go to this place called Record Time, and I would take the tape that came out a couple of weeks ago, trade it in for the new tape, whatever else was out."

"Me and my friends would take turns buying the tape and be like, 'It's your turn to buy this tape and I get to dub it, and then it'll be my turn to buy the next tape.' "

  See also...

"But I said to myself, 'If I ever make it one day as a rapper, I'm going to get every tape that I always wanted.' And there's something nostalgic about being able to hold the tape."

Earlier this month, the 48-year-old rapper surprised his fans with an early Christmas present by dropping the deluxe edition of "Music to Be Murdered By" with 16 new songs.

The extended edition includes guest appearances from the likes of Dr. Dre and Ty Dolla $ign.

The "Real Slim Shady" hitmaker, real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, previously warned the LP is "not made for the squeamish."

He shared on Instagram, "This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn't always literal, nor pleasant."

You can share this post!

America Ferrera Rings In New Year by Reflecting on Her Struggles as Mother During Pandemic

Chuck D Never Regrets Any Ugly Result of His Music Experiments

Related Posts
Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

Eminem Can't Be Killed in Music Video Released With New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By: Side B'

Man Who Planned to Kill Eminem Scheduled to Return to Court for April 2021 Trial

Man Who Planned to Kill Eminem Scheduled to Return to Court for April 2021 Trial

Eminem Backs Joe Biden by Authorizing 'Lose Yourself' Use in New Campaign Ad

Eminem Backs Joe Biden by Authorizing 'Lose Yourself' Use in New Campaign Ad

Eminem and Nick Cannon's Beef Is Allegedly 'Over'

Eminem and Nick Cannon's Beef Is Allegedly 'Over'

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Rosie Perez and Ice-T Among Those Mourning Sudden Death of Adolfo 'Shabba Doo' Quinones

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Alleged Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Private Photo Leaks Online

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Lori Harvey Spotted Traveling Together With Michael B. Jordan Again Ahead of New Year's Eve

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

Masika Kalysha Confirms That She's Now an Engaged Woman

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Idris Elba's Mother-In-Law Disapproved When Daughter Ditched School for the Actor

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models

Alexander Wang Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Male and Transgender Models