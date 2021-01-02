Eminem Talks About His Dream Tape Collection

WENN Celebrity

The 'Real Slim Shady' hitmaker reveals in a new interview it took him three years to collect every music tape he wanted but couldn't afford to buy when he was a kid.

Jan 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eminem has a stockpile of every cassette he "always wanted" but couldn't afford as a kid.

The "Lose Yourself" hitmaker used to collect tapes with his friends when he was younger, and he is delighted to have such a big collection now as an adult after growing up without the money to buy them all.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe this week, he said, "It took me about three years to get what I got right now, because some tapes are just harder to find than others."

"Because when I was a kid, I didn't have money to buy every tape I ever wanted. So usually what we had to do was go to this place called Record Time, and I would take the tape that came out a couple of weeks ago, trade it in for the new tape, whatever else was out."

"Me and my friends would take turns buying the tape and be like, 'It's your turn to buy this tape and I get to dub it, and then it'll be my turn to buy the next tape.' "

"But I said to myself, 'If I ever make it one day as a rapper, I'm going to get every tape that I always wanted.' And there's something nostalgic about being able to hold the tape."

Earlier this month, the 48-year-old rapper surprised his fans with an early Christmas present by dropping the deluxe edition of "Music to Be Murdered By" with 16 new songs.

The extended edition includes guest appearances from the likes of Dr. Dre and Ty Dolla $ign.

The "Real Slim Shady" hitmaker, real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, previously warned the LP is "not made for the squeamish."

He shared on Instagram, "This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn't always literal, nor pleasant."