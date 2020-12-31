Tyrese Gibson and Wife Accused of Chasing Clout for Heartfelt Posts After Announcing Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

In honor of the actor's 42th birthday, Samantha takes to her Instagram account to post a video of him with their daughter Soraya Lee Gibson as she writes, 'Sending you positive vibes on this day.'

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson and estranged wife Samantha confuse people with their social media posts following their divorce announcement on Tuesday, December 29. After Tyrese expressed hope for reconciliation roughly an hour after the announcement, it was Samantha who shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for the "Fast & Furios" actor.

In honor of Tyrese's 42th birthday, Samantha took to her Instagram account to post a video of him with their daughter Soraya Lee Gibson. "Happy Birthdayyyy @tyrese ! Thank you for going half on this angel with me, she is HANDS DOWN the best gift I've ever been given," Samantha captioned the sweet post. "You saw a mother in me when I truly didn't see it for myself- a true visionary.

"It's been a hell of a year, but you've still managed to accomplish so much professionally despite all of it! I admire your ability to create even during a whole pandemic! Soraya adores her Daddy Twin with her whole heart & we are hoping, praying, and wishing you the happiest of birthdays. Sending you positive vibes on this day. Time is a limited resource, make the absolute best of every moment! No regrets! Turn up for em one time!" so she concluded.

Upon seeing the post, some people were confused with the nature of their relationship. "Y'all celebrity marriages and divorces all weird AF," one Instagram user stated. Another person commented, "Y'all apart saying everything y'all should've said when y'all was together," while someone else accused the pair of clout chasing.

However, some others thought that nothing is wrong with being civil with exes. "y'all are too used to toxic relationships.. you don't have to end badly. people can fall outta love but still respect n care for the other," one person noted. Another fan added, "She's definitely over him but mature enough to be civil with him. I can respect that." One person also urged others, "Let's normalize splitting up & not being bitter."

Tyrese announced that he and Samantha decided to end their almost four years of marriage on Instagram on Tuesday, noting that the decision was made after "much thought, consideration, and prayer."

The Roman Pearce of the "Fast & Furious" film franchise said, "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other." He also asked people to "respect respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are. Thank you."

Tyrese and Samantha tied the knot on February 14, 2017. They share a daughter, Soraya, who was born on October 1, 2018. Additionally, Tyrese is a father to Shayla, his daughter from his previous marriage to Norma Mitchell.