Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Celebrity

In a follow-up post after revealing the end of his marriage, the 'Fast and Furious' star appears to blame coming from a broken home as the reason of the split.

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson isn't ruling out a reconciliation with estranged wife Samantha Lee. Roughly an hour after announcing their divorce on Instagram, the rapper-turned-actor updated his account with a new post in which he called himself Samantha's "forever husband."

In the latest post, Tyrese reminisced his happier times with Samantha as he shared throwback footage of their toddler daughter Soraya making her small steps and clips of their wedding among other moments. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank you for the years."

Stating that he's not making music out of his divorce, the 42-year-old claimed, "Pain got me back in the holy grail... [ the studio ] No there's no album coming this was inspired by the love of my life Samantha...."

Tyrese also wanted to let everyone know "that I did the very best I could... I truly did...," before alluding to what caused the separation, "I've wrestled with this question... How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with NO examples of what being a husband, wife or FATHER is.... I repeat.... How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?"

"My heart is so full because you've blessed me with 5 years of magic.... Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything," he went on thanking Samantha for the time that they spent together as a couple. "I am a better man of God, friend, and father because of you..."

Hinting that he wishes it isn't the over for their marriage, he added, "I pray we leave the door open because the God that we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way....." and called his estranged wife with his sweet nickname for her, "My boobie bubby..."

Tyrese announced his split from Samantha on late Tuesday, December 29, after almost four years of marriage. Describing it as "a painful and significant development in our lives," he said that "after much thought, consideration, and prayer, we unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce."

"Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents," he shared. "We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

Tyrese and Samantha tied the knot on February 14, 2017. They welcomed their first child together, Soraya, on October 1, 2018. The Roman Pearce of the "Fast & Furious" film franchise was previously married to Norma Mitchell, with whom he shares a daughter named Shayla.