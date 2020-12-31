 
 

Lori Loughlin's Husband 'Turning to Prayer' Amid 'Rough Time in Prison' Following Her Release

The fashion designer, who is currently serving his sentence at F.C.I. Lompoc, reportedly 'has been spending almost all his time in his cell, which has been very mentally taxing.'

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin's husband has been relying on God while serving his time behind the bars for his part in the college admissions scandal. Days after the TV personality was released from jail, Mossimo Giannulli was reported to have been "turning to prayer" to help him getting through his "rough time in prison."

Offering more details about Mossimo's confinement was Us Weekly. "Mossimo is spending his time reading, writing letters to his family and planning future business ventures," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "Mossimo is also a man of God and has been turning to prayer when he feels weak."

While in prison, the fashion designer was said to have been "allowed to call his daughters and son; those are the only good parts of his day." The insider then added, "He tries to sound strong for his children, but because of fear of a COVID outbreak, he has been spending almost all his time in his cell, which has been very mentally taxing."

Since November 19, Mossimo is serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc. The sentencing came after he and his wife Lori pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to help their children Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli secure places at the University of Southern California.

As for Lori, the former "Full House" actress was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Monday, December 28. However, she was said to be worried about Mossimo who remained in jail. "She is still worried about Mossimo though, and can't wait to have him home," a source told PEOPLE.

Despite her concern, Lori was "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her." The insider then added, "It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella."

The "Fuller House" star has also paid off her $150,000 fine. She is still expected to spend two years on supervised release, and to perform 100 hours of community service. Her husband, meanwhile, has paid a $250,000 fine, and will serve 250 hours of community service upon his release.

Armie Hammer to Welcome New Year in Quarantine for Reunion With Children in Cayman Islands

