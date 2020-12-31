Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval

WENN Celebrity

The 'Goodfellas' actor is taking his relationship with girlfriend Jacy Nittolo to the next level as the 66-year-old star popped the big question over the holidays.

Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Ray Liotta will ring in 2021 as a groom-to-be.

"The Goodfellas" star popped the question to his girlfriend Jacy Nittolo over the holidays and shared the happy news with Instagram followers on Tuesday (29Dec20), when he posted a photo of the happy couple posing in front of their Christmas tree.

"Christmas wishes do come true," he captioned the image. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

The marriage will be Liotta's second. He was previously wed to actress Michelle Grace, the mother of his 22-year-old daughter Karsen, from 1997 to 2004.

Bride-to-be Jacy also posted the same picture on her own page. The couple received love and congratulation from fans, friends, and family including Ray's daughter Karsen. "Family," she commented on her future stepmother's post along with a string of red heart emojis.

A month before the engagement announcement, the actor already called Jacy his fiancee. He captioned their picture, "February 8th earlier this year at the Spirit Awards accepting the Robert Altman Award with the cast of 'Marriage Story'. Here I'm backstage with my fiance (sic) Jacy Nittolo after the award ceremony."

Their engagement came a week after Ray celebrated his 66th birthday. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life," Jacy paid tribute to the actor on her page.