 
 

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19
Facebook
Celebrity

The actress best known for her role on the classic CBS sitcom 'Gilligan's Island' has passed away at the age of 82 in Los Angeles due to coronavirus complications.

  • Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beloved TV star Dawn Wells has become the latest celebrity victim of Covid-19.

The "Gilligan's Island" pin-up died on Wednesday morning (30Dec20) in Los Angeles from complications due to the coronavirus.

She was 82.

A former beauty queen, Wells launched her acting career with a series of TV roles in the early 1960s and beat out hundreds of actresses to land the part of Mary Ann Summers in "Gilligan's Island" in 1964.

  See also...

Her credits also include the TV shows "Fantasy Island", "Love Boat", and "Growing Pains", and she reprised her role as the voice of Mary Ann in "Gilligan's Planet" in 1982.

She voiced her final role, as Gumbalina Toothington, in "Captain Underpants" and the "Ghastly Danger of the Ghost Dentist" last year (19).

In a 2008 interview, the actress lamented the lack of characters similar to Mary Ann on screen, "There hasn't been a Mary Ann on the air for I don't know how long."

She added, "There hasn't been a good girl over 14, and Mary Ann was very much that. The Mary Ann-Ginger issue is always there. You had to be a real man to understand Ginger, and Mary Ann would've gone to the prom with you and been your best friend. A lot of guys would come up to me and say I married a Mary Ann. She had the values."

Wells is survived by her stepsister, Weslee Wells. The actress married talent agent Larry Rosen in 1962 but the couple got divorced in 1967. They had no children together.

You can share this post!

Connie Nielsen Demands 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Include Her Stunt Cut by Joss Whedon

Ray Liotta, 66, Gets Engaged and Receives Daughter's Approval
Related Posts
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Seeks Financial Help for Medical Bills

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Seeks Financial Help for Medical Bills

Most Read
Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay
Celebrity

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Didn't Let Him Meet Daughter on Christmas

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Hopes for Reconciliation With Samantha Lee After Divorce Announcement

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee

Tyrese Gibson Announces 'Painful' Divorce From Wife Samantha Lee