Ant and Dec Pay Tribute to 'Byker Grove' Creator Adele Rose Following Her Death

WENN Celebrity

The retired screenwriter who also once worked on the 'Coronation Street' has passed away at the age of 87 after being hospitalized for a week with pneumonia.

Dec 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Byker Grove" creator Adele Rose has died aged 87.

As well as creating "Byker Grove", Rose was most famous for being "Coronation Street" 's longest-serving writer - penning 460 episodes for the British soap between 1961 and 1998.

She passed away on Monday (28Dec20) after contracting pneumonia a week before. Her husband Peter Chadwick told Chronicle Live, "She developed pneumonia about a week ago and never got over it. She passed away in the local hospital, where she had the best care."

Paying tribute to his spouse, Chadwick continued, "She had a huge sense of humour which was often quite naughty and quite wicked. She loved writing the battleaxes in Coronation Street. She was Jewish and she had a very Jewish mother attitude to life, she had to make sure everybody was okay. Her son said that if she didn't have anything to worry about, it would worry her."

"Everybody around here adored her. They were a little bit starstruck, but she was very, very warm. It's been a wonderful 40 years with her."

She also had writing credits on "Heartbeat", "Angels", "Z Cars", "The Dustbinmen", and "Robin's Nest", and won a BAFTA for her work in 1993. She retired in 2000.

Rose is survived by Chadwick, her son Steve, and grandson Daniel.

Ant and Dec, who found fame on "Byker Grove", were among the first to pay tribute to Adele Rose. The duo wrote on Twitter, "We are very sad to hear of the passing of Adele Rose, the creator of #BykerGrove."

"She was an incredible lady and a wonderful writer. We will always be grateful for what she did for us and the North East. Thank you Adele and rest in peace. X."