Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Tribute to Maradona Unveiled as Most-Liked Post of 2020

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - A heartfelt tribute to late soccer legend Diego Maradona from sports ace Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned Instagram's most-liked post of the year.

The Juventus star, who is currently the most-followed person on the photo sharing app with more than 249 million fans, paid homage to Maradona in November, following the news of his death from a heart attack, and the touching note struck a chord with 19.7 million devotees.

The end-of-year top five is dominated by tragic losses, with fellow soccer star Lionel Messi's Maradona appreciation post coming in third with 16.4 million likes, behind the death announcement featured on "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's official account in August, garnering 19.1 million likes.

Basketball superstar LeBron James came in fifth with 15.5 million hits as he mourned the loss of sporting great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

"There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it!", LeBron wrote. "Until we meet again my brother!!"

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner makes four appearances in the annual top 10, with her birthday dedication to her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott (II), ranking the highest at four with 16 million likes.

And there was also a lot of love shown to Ariana Grande on December 20, as she celebrated the news of her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

A slideshow of photos of the couple, and of the pop superstar's pearl and diamond engagement ring, attracted 15.4 million likes to take sixth place.

