 
 

Chrissy Teigen Has Been '4 Weeks Sober' Ahead of New Year

Chrissy Teigen Has Been '4 Weeks Sober' Ahead of New Year
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star has revealed to her online followers that she hasn't touched alcohol and drugs for four weeks as she's celebrating the holiday season with her family.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen will be heading into the new year with a clear head after giving up drink and drugs for Christmas.

After suffering a miscarriage in October (20), the model and TV personality has bounced back with a new upbeat spirit and she's currently enjoying a Caribbean vacation with husband John Legend and their family.

Posting a fun video of herself dancing around in a bikini on social media, one fan remarked, "I need whatever drugs you're on," prompting Chrissy to note, "4 weeks sober."

Teigen doesn't have a problem with drugs or drink, but she has occasionally cut back on her alcohol intake over fears she was boozing too much - she vowed to stop drinking after a heavy session at the 2019 Oscars.

  See also...

''Oh my God I feel like absolute s**t...," she tweeted on the Monday after the Academy Awards. "I hereby go sober for at least the week. Booze is poison."

Chrissy also wants to be clear-headed for New Year's Eve after missing out on last year's festivities.

She took to Instagram to let fans know she wasn't feeling her best, writing alongside a snap of herself in a white towel and a festive New Year's hat while blowing her nose, "I am not feeling great but happy new year yayyyyy."

"Sinus drugs got me f**ked uppppp," she added with another photo. "1 hour til countdown but I'm out love u guys (sic)!!"

The mother of two has been posting pictures and videos from her family holiday on Instagram.

You can share this post!

Lisa Marie Presley Awarded Joint Custody of Twin Daughters
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Nose Piercing Mishap

Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Nose Piercing Mishap

Chrissy Teigen Frustrated by Belly Bump That Remains After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Frustrated by Belly Bump That Remains After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen on Insecurities About Her Boobs: 'I Don't Give a F**k'

Chrissy Teigen on Insecurities About Her Boobs: 'I Don't Give a F**k'

Chrissy Teigen Asks for Tips as Family Welcome New Hamster After Previous One Dies

Chrissy Teigen Asks for Tips as Family Welcome New Hamster After Previous One Dies

Most Read
Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas
Celebrity

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce