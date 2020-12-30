Chrissy Teigen Has Been '4 Weeks Sober' Ahead of New Year

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star has revealed to her online followers that she hasn't touched alcohol and drugs for four weeks as she's celebrating the holiday season with her family.

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen will be heading into the new year with a clear head after giving up drink and drugs for Christmas.

After suffering a miscarriage in October (20), the model and TV personality has bounced back with a new upbeat spirit and she's currently enjoying a Caribbean vacation with husband John Legend and their family.

Posting a fun video of herself dancing around in a bikini on social media, one fan remarked, "I need whatever drugs you're on," prompting Chrissy to note, "4 weeks sober."

Teigen doesn't have a problem with drugs or drink, but she has occasionally cut back on her alcohol intake over fears she was boozing too much - she vowed to stop drinking after a heavy session at the 2019 Oscars.

''Oh my God I feel like absolute s**t...," she tweeted on the Monday after the Academy Awards. "I hereby go sober for at least the week. Booze is poison."

Chrissy also wants to be clear-headed for New Year's Eve after missing out on last year's festivities.

She took to Instagram to let fans know she wasn't feeling her best, writing alongside a snap of herself in a white towel and a festive New Year's hat while blowing her nose, "I am not feeling great but happy new year yayyyyy."

"Sinus drugs got me f**ked uppppp," she added with another photo. "1 hour til countdown but I'm out love u guys (sic)!!"

The mother of two has been posting pictures and videos from her family holiday on Instagram.