Gucci Mane's Wife Shows Off Silver Spoon From Beyonce Following Baby's Birth
Keyshia Ka'oir and her rapper husband have received a silver spoon and fork set from the 'Lemonade' hitmaker as a congratulation for the birth of their first child together.

  Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Beyonce has celebrated the arrival of rapper Gucci Mane's baby boy by sending him a luxury silver spoon.

The "Halo" hitmaker gifted Gucci and his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, with a $250 (£185) silver fork and spoon set from Tiffany & Co. in honour of little Ice's birth on 23 December (20).

The new mum shared her surprise and joy at the special present in a video post on social media, which was captioned, "Thank u @beyonce for ICE's gift (sic)".

Beyonce wasn't the only celebrity friend to send gifts for Ice - Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele had a designer gift set with a blanket and shirt delivered to the couple's home.

Gucci and Keyshia wed in 2017. The hip-hop star is also dad to a son from a previous relationship while Keyshia has a boy and two girls from a prior romance.

Last year on Valentine's Day, Gucci Mane upgraded his wife's wedding ring to a 60-carat oval-shaped diamond ring. "To my beautiful wife @KeyshiaKaoir Davis. For all the Valentines I missed I wanted to upgrade your wedding ring to this 60ct flawless oval ROCK," he gushed back then.

In return, he received a 35-carat pinky ring worth over $1 million from her. "Well Damn my wife just froze my pinky 35ct," he said while showing off his new band.

Meanwhile, the rapper gifted his wife a new designer bag after she gave birth to his son. She returned the favor by giving him a huge custom-made "Daddy" Cuban link chain. "Best Christmas gift ever my son ICE DAVIS thank you babe I love you and appreciate you MrsDavis," he wrote on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen Has Been '4 Weeks Sober' Ahead of New Year
