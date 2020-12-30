Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

WENN Music

The 'Stoner' rapper would love to hit the stage in a rap-off against the 'Lollipop' hitmaker for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's popular online music battle series.

Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Young Thug wants to see a "Verzuz" battle between himself and Lil Wayne.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz their Covid-busting online initiative earlier this year (20), setting up rap battles between stars including Snoop Dogg and DMX, and Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.

Now Young Thug has thrown his hat into the ring, insisting a Verzuz battle with Lil Wayne would be fantastic to watch.

During an interview on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Young Thug said, "It would probably have to be like (Lil Wayne). Because you got to think - we got to talk about influence. We got to talk about everything. We got to talk about everything. It's not just about no rap."

"You got to understand, as rappers, as hip-hop artists, you can only go so far. I always just focused on the next level."

Young Thug also reflected on when his beef with Wayne started - recalling that his peer ignored him the first time they met.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent thought it would be more interesting to see Lil Wayne battle it out with his former protege Drake. "I think because of the momentum, the best thing would be Lil Wayne versus Drake," the "Get Rich or Die Tryin" star said in a recent interview before explaining, "because it's two styles, two different styles in the same period so it will be entertaining enough to watch both of them."