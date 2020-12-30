 
 

Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle
WENN
Music

The 'Stoner' rapper would love to hit the stage in a rap-off against the 'Lollipop' hitmaker for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's popular online music battle series.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Young Thug wants to see a "Verzuz" battle between himself and Lil Wayne.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz their Covid-busting online initiative earlier this year (20), setting up rap battles between stars including Snoop Dogg and DMX, and Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.

Now Young Thug has thrown his hat into the ring, insisting a Verzuz battle with Lil Wayne would be fantastic to watch.

  See also...

During an interview on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Young Thug said, "It would probably have to be like (Lil Wayne). Because you got to think - we got to talk about influence. We got to talk about everything. We got to talk about everything. It's not just about no rap."

"You got to understand, as rappers, as hip-hop artists, you can only go so far. I always just focused on the next level."

Young Thug also reflected on when his beef with Wayne started - recalling that his peer ignored him the first time they met.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent thought it would be more interesting to see Lil Wayne battle it out with his former protege Drake. "I think because of the momentum, the best thing would be Lil Wayne versus Drake," the "Get Rich or Die Tryin" star said in a recent interview before explaining, "because it's two styles, two different styles in the same period so it will be entertaining enough to watch both of them."

You can share this post!

Channing Tatum In Negotiations to Join Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'

Listen: Archie Wishes Everyone 'Happy New Year' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast

Related Posts
Young Thug Dragged on Twitter After Claiming to Have More 'Stadium Anthems' Than Jay-Z

Young Thug Dragged on Twitter After Claiming to Have More 'Stadium Anthems' Than Jay-Z

Young Thug Denies Girlfriend Jerrika Karlae's Abuse Allegation Is About Him

Young Thug Denies Girlfriend Jerrika Karlae's Abuse Allegation Is About Him

Young Thug's Daughter Says She'll Introduce Herself as 'City Girl' at School

Young Thug's Daughter Says She'll Introduce Herself as 'City Girl' at School

Young Thug's Underage Daughter Sends Her Enemy Death Threats Via TikTok Video

Young Thug's Underage Daughter Sends Her Enemy Death Threats Via TikTok Video

Most Read
6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk of Using King Von to Boost Album Sales
Music

6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk of Using King Von to Boost Album Sales

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko

Artist of the Week: Jhene Aiko

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Maintains Reign On Billboard 200 In Its Second Week

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Maintains Reign On Billboard 200 In Its Second Week

Young Thug Dragged on Twitter After Claiming to Have More 'Stadium Anthems' Than Jay-Z

Young Thug Dragged on Twitter After Claiming to Have More 'Stadium Anthems' Than Jay-Z

50 Cent Challenges Lil Wayne to Do Verzuz Battle With Drake

50 Cent Challenges Lil Wayne to Do Verzuz Battle With Drake

Rapper Chika Defends Grammys Amid 2021 Nomination Controversy

Rapper Chika Defends Grammys Amid 2021 Nomination Controversy

Toosii Gets Maced by Police After Shooting Erupts at His Concert With YK Osiris

Toosii Gets Maced by Police After Shooting Erupts at His Concert With YK Osiris

Nile Rodgers Keen to Work With Dua Lipa Again Despite Being Dropped From Her Latest Album

Nile Rodgers Keen to Work With Dua Lipa Again Despite Being Dropped From Her Latest Album

Meek Mill Insists His New Music Streaming App Will Be Different From Spotify, Tidal and Apple

Meek Mill Insists His New Music Streaming App Will Be Different From Spotify, Tidal and Apple

YK Osiris Slammed for Alluding That Drake and Lil Wayne Aren't Popular Worldwide

YK Osiris Slammed for Alluding That Drake and Lil Wayne Aren't Popular Worldwide

Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle