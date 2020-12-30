 
 

Listen: Archie Wishes Everyone 'Happy New Year' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast

Listen: Archie Wishes Everyone 'Happy New Year' in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Podcast
WENN
Celebrity

The podcast holiday special is not only a star-studded affair with guests like Elton John and Tyler Perry but also has little Archie adorably wish fans a happy holiday.

  • Dec 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched their new podcast series with a holiday special featuring stars like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Deepak Chopra reflecting on the year that was 2020.

The stand-alone Spotify release, titled "2020 Archewell Audio Holiday Special", debuted on the streaming service on Tuesday (29Dec20), and features "a collection of personal anecdotes and inspirational stories from a variety guests around the world."

Other famous faces featured on the episode include comedian James Corden, celebrity chef Jose Andres, politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, professor and motivational speaker Brene Brown, novelist Matt Haig, tennis ace Naomi Osaka, and spoken word artist George the Poet.

"We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us - people that we admire... and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020," Meghan explains in the show.

"As we all know, it's been a YEAR," adds Prince Harry. "And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

  See also...

The very end of the podcast special also features the couple's son, Archie, who turns two in May (21), speaking in public for the first time, wishing listeners a "Happy New Year" - with a few prompts from his parents.

Elsewhere in the 33-minute show, the British royals, who took a step back from the monarchy earlier this year and relocated to California, highlight a song they hope will inspire others as they enter 2021.

"This Little Light of Mine played at the very end of our wedding... while we were walking down the steps of the church," Meghan shares. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that...'"

Harry continues, "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It's about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place."

Listen to the holiday special here: Spotify.

You can share this post!

Michael B. Jordan Confirmed to Direct 'Creed 3'
Related Posts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a Redhead in Family Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a Redhead in Family Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Supports World Center Kitchen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Supports World Center Kitchen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trading Gifts With Prince William's Family Ahead of Holiday Season

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trading Gifts With Prince William's Family Ahead of Holiday Season

Meghan Markle Flirts With Prince Harry in Promo for New Podcast

Meghan Markle Flirts With Prince Harry in Promo for New Podcast

Most Read
Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas
Celebrity

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Miles Teller Cherishes Toilet He Got From Wife for Christmas

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

Azealia Banks Body Shames Lana Del Rey for Looking Curvier in New Candid Photo

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33 After Posting About 'Trauma'

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Tyrese Gibson Calls Los Angeles the Best Place to Spend Christmas

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Malik Beasley Allegedly Tried to Get Intimate With Wife Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Miami Date

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce

Iggy Azalea Continues to Blast Playboi Carti and His Side Chick After Hinting at Calling a Truce