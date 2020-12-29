 
 

Kenya Barris Seeks Restraining Order Against His Own Sister

The 'Black-ish' creator has filed a legal motion to request a protective order against his own sister after she allegedly tried to force him to fund her project.

  Dec 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Black-Ish" creator Kenya Barris has filed a restraining order request for protection from his own sister.

The writer and producer claims teacher and author Colette Barris has tried to use his fame to score her own Hollywood deals for years, but after failing to make any progress on the projects, which Kenya has always refused to help with, he's concerned she will try to take out her anger on his six children.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, he is now seeking legal protection to force Colette to cease communication and leave his family alone.

In the filing, Kenya describes the rocky relationship between the siblings, and alleges the last straw came when Colette fired off a legal demand, insisting he had to fund a $4 million (£3 million) adaptation of one of her books - or else, she'd go public with their fractured family ties.

She has yet to respond to the allegations, and a ruling on the restraining order request has yet to be made.

The family feud emerged only months after Kenya resolved his issues with estranged wife Rania. The couple decided to give their marriage another chance and he filed a legal motion to dismiss his divorce filing.

The celebrated writer/producer filed his divorce papers to end his longtime marriage back in August 2019. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his divorce petition and requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

He married Raina, an anesthesiologist who inspired Tracee Ellis Ross' character on "Black-ish", in 1999. They share six children.

