Miley Cyrus Can See Herself Dating Harry Styles: 'We Have Very Similar Taste'

The 'Plastic Heart' singer picks the 'Watermelon Sugar' crooner over the 'Lonely' hitmaker when playing a game of 'Would You Rather' during an appearance on U.K.'s Heart FM.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is not shy in admitting her crush on Harry Styles. When making an appearance on U.K.'s "Heart FM", the "Plastic Heart" singer admitted he would be dating the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker since they "have very similar taste."

The 28-year-old made the revelation on Christmas Day, December 25. When playing the "Would You Rather" game during the interview, she was first asked by host Mark Wright about which one between Harry and Justin Bieber she would kiss. "Harry," she quickly answered. "Justin Bieber I've known for way too long, it's like family. Harry Styles, he's looking really good."

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus went on to note that she is a fan of the former One Direction's "fishnet" look, which referred to his Beauty Papers cover photoshoot released in March. She explained, "And we have very similar taste. I think, you know, sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense."

Miley's statement prompted Mark to offer such suggestion, "If you want me to hit you up, I'm pretty good at it, and I know Harry so I can make it happen." The former star of Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" then quipped in response, "Everyone is always playing cupid for me these days!"

The candid interview came a few weeks after Miley revealed in another interview that she tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth in "attempt to save [herself]" after losing their Malibu home in the 2018 Woolsey fire. "In a way, it did what I couldn't do for myself. It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose," she told Rolling Stone for its January 2021 issue.

"And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me," the former Disney darling continued spilling her heart out. "One last attempt to save myself."

Miley and Liam officially divorced in December 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Following the split, the "Midnight Sky" singer briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter in the Summer of 2019. She later moved on to romance Australian singer Cody Simpson. The pair, however, called it quits in August.