 

Playboi Carti Quietly Puts North American Tour on Hold Until 2024

The 'Magnolia' rapper, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, has quietly pushed back the North American leg of his tour.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti has postponed his North American tour until early next year. The US rapper was originally scheduled to kick off the arena run in Denver, Colorado on September 6, and play shows up until October 20, with the last concert of the leg in Atlanta.

A new set of dates, however, were quietly released on Carti's official website, with the jaunt now beginning in Salt Lake City on January 14, and concluding in Portland, Oregon on February 29.

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah said in a statement, "Playboi Carti has postponed their show scheduled for September 8th, 2023 to a future date TBD. We no longer have an event scheduled for September 8th at Delta Center."

Many fans took to social media to share they had received emails regarding the cancellation of the show they were attending.

The Europe and UK dates remain unaffected. At the time of writing, it's unsure why the North American shows were pushed back.

Earlier this year, the hip-hop star was arrested after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend in a row over a paternity test. The 26-year-old rapper was accused of grabbing the unnamed woman by the throat and holding onto her neck until she gasped for air on December 20, TMZ reported in February.

The rap star - whose real name is Jordan Carter - was arrested for felony aggravated assault in Georgia. The female, who said she was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, feared for her life, according to the arrest affidavit form obtained by the outlet.

According to her statement, a witness attempted to stop the alleged physical altercation but after she ran to her car, the woman claims she ran to her car to phone 911, but Carti allegedly tried to get her out of the car and put his hand over her mouth.

Upon their arrival, Police reportedly found injuries on her neck, chest, and back. However, Carter was released on bond a day after his arrest.

The rapper's lawyer had branded the accusations made by the female false. Attorney Brian Steel told TMZ, "Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

