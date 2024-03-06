 

Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview

Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview
Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Previous reports suggested that the Internet personality paid the rapper $2 million and even gifted the emcee a new Ferrari to appear on his stream just hours before their very brief interview early last month.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti got called out by Adin Ross for their interview deal. The "Whole Lotta Red" artist was described as a "scam" by the Internet personality for allegedly ghosting him after being paid a large sum of money to appear on Ross' Kick stream.

During a recent livestream, the 23-year-old claimed the Atlanta rapper lied to him when he promised him a full interview. "I don't think Carti 2 is happening anymore," he said.

"I have a theory that Carti was just texting me to kind of just keep me in the position where I'm not gonna be on his bad side," the online streamer continued, "where I'm on the internet talking crazy, if that makes sense - to get the heat off his name type s**t."

  Editors' Pick

"I think I got played, but hey bro, it is what it is," Ross went on lamenting. "Because I was texting his phone and he stopped answering out of nowhere. I have the warehouse footage."

Ross went on to declare, "I'm about to just release it. I mean, once I get the confirmation that we're not doing part two." He then stressed, "Is that blackmail? I mean dude, I kind of got scammed, so I'm blackmailing a f**king scam so you can't blame me."

Previous reports suggested that Ross paid Carti $2 million and even gifted the emcee a new Ferrari to appear on his stream just hours before their very brief interview early last month. The conversation lasted all of six minutes, and it ended soon after the rapper was handed a bag of money.

A few days afterward, Ross unleashed a photo of himself on FaceTime with Carti on X, formerly Twitter. He promised that all the questions people had would be answered soon, writing, "Stream soon. Part 2, the right way for the fans… all questions will be answered."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas 'Open' to Introducing GF Stormi Bree to His Daughters

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Introduces Newborn Son After Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiancee Shannon
Related Posts
Playboi Carti's Bizarre Look That Includes Bodysuit and Black Face Paint Leaves Fans in Shambles

Playboi Carti's Bizarre Look That Includes Bodysuit and Black Face Paint Leaves Fans in Shambles

Playboi Carti Quietly Puts North American Tour on Hold Until 2024

Playboi Carti Quietly Puts North American Tour on Hold Until 2024

Playboi Carti Unveils Dates for 'Antagonist Tour' With Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson

Playboi Carti Unveils Dates for 'Antagonist Tour' With Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson

Playboi Carti Becomes Butt of Internet Jokes After Video of Him Recording Ad-Libs Goes Viral

Playboi Carti Becomes Butt of Internet Jokes After Video of Him Recording Ad-Libs Goes Viral

Latest News
Michael Strahan's Daughter Landed in ER After Chemotherapy Amid Brain Cancer Battle
  • Mar 06, 2024

Michael Strahan's Daughter Landed in ER After Chemotherapy Amid Brain Cancer Battle

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Introduces Newborn Son After Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiancee Shannon
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Introduces Newborn Son After Welcoming 2nd Child With Fiancee Shannon

Prince Harry Slammed by Kate Middleton's Uncle Following Her First Sighting Post-Surgery
  • Mar 06, 2024

Prince Harry Slammed by Kate Middleton's Uncle Following Her First Sighting Post-Surgery

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb
  • Mar 06, 2024

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb

Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview
  • Mar 06, 2024

Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance