Playboi Carti Labeled a 'Scam' by Adin Ross for Ghosting Him After Getting Paid for Full Interview

Previous reports suggested that the Internet personality paid the rapper $2 million and even gifted the emcee a new Ferrari to appear on his stream just hours before their very brief interview early last month.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Playboi Carti got called out by Adin Ross for their interview deal. The "Whole Lotta Red" artist was described as a "scam" by the Internet personality for allegedly ghosting him after being paid a large sum of money to appear on Ross' Kick stream.

During a recent livestream, the 23-year-old claimed the Atlanta rapper lied to him when he promised him a full interview. "I don't think Carti 2 is happening anymore," he said.

"I have a theory that Carti was just texting me to kind of just keep me in the position where I'm not gonna be on his bad side," the online streamer continued, "where I'm on the internet talking crazy, if that makes sense - to get the heat off his name type s**t."

"I think I got played, but hey bro, it is what it is," Ross went on lamenting. "Because I was texting his phone and he stopped answering out of nowhere. I have the warehouse footage."

Ross went on to declare, "I'm about to just release it. I mean, once I get the confirmation that we're not doing part two." He then stressed, "Is that blackmail? I mean dude, I kind of got scammed, so I'm blackmailing a f**king scam so you can't blame me."

Previous reports suggested that Ross paid Carti $2 million and even gifted the emcee a new Ferrari to appear on his stream just hours before their very brief interview early last month. The conversation lasted all of six minutes, and it ended soon after the rapper was handed a bag of money.

A few days afterward, Ross unleashed a photo of himself on FaceTime with Carti on X, formerly Twitter. He promised that all the questions people had would be answered soon, writing, "Stream soon. Part 2, the right way for the fans… all questions will be answered."

