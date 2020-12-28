Masika Kalysha Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flaunting Diamond Ring

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star and Fetty Wap's baby mama flashes the serious rock in a video posted on her Instagram Stories while cuddling up to her new man.

AceShowbiz - Masika Kalysha seemingly has another thing to celebrate this holiday season. The reality TV stay has been flaunting a new diamond ring on that finger, sparking a speculation that her new boyfriend may have popped the question just before the end of the year.

The new sparkler can be seen in one of the 35-year-old's latest Instagram Story posts. In a video, she flashed the round-shaped ring while she was cuddling up to her boo. She was lying on top of him, who wrapped his hand around her shoulder, while she put her hand on his.

Another video which has circulated online gave a close-up look at Masika's new accessory while she popped open a bottle of champagne. Further fueling the engagement rumor, she appeared to be celebrating something as the caption read, "Congratulations. Really."

Neither Masyka nor her boo, whose identity has not been made public, has confirmed the engagement rumor yet. She was first reported to be off the market after she and the mystery guy were spotted on a vacation in October.

At the time, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star shared a video of her feeding her man before sharing a kiss. While fans were happy for her, others couldn't help making some petty comments. "She finally got her own business to worry about thank you lord," one commented on the dating news.

"I hope she keeps this one and stays off of social media," another shared, while a third one brought up her ex Fetty Wap, "Somebody said 'Fetty somewhere praising Jesus.' " Someone else added, "Finally, she was bitter way to long."

Masika has made no secret of her resentment at her baby daddy Fetty. On Christmas Eve, another of the rapper's baby mamas, Lezhae Zeona, blasted him on her Instagram Stories, "IDK who's 'Baby Daddy' needs to hear this, but your kids straight for the holidays...Their mother did it without you. Shoutout to all the mommies who make it happen on and off holidays[,] with or without the father. You are appreciated[,] woman."

Masika, who shares a daughter with the 29-year-old musician, later reposted the message on her own Instagram Stories.