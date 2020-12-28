Tom Cruise to Move 'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming to Former Secret Military Base After COVID Rant

Instagram Movie

The lead actor and producer of the upcoming action film is reportedly spending millions to build the world's most secure studio in Surrey, South East England after lashing out at crew members over COVID breach.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise is once again willing to go great lengths to ensure the safety of the cast and crew of "Mission: Impossible VII" while filming on the movie continues on. Following his on-set rant due to breach of COVID-19 protocols, the actor/producer is said to be building a COVID-19 secure studio at a former military base.

Per reported by The Sun, the Ethan Hunt depicter is spending millions to complete the new set at the former top secret military base in Surrey, South East England. When completed, the modified tank design base Longcross is hoped to be the world's most COVID-secure studio.

Cruise was caught launching into a profanity-laden tirade at crew members on the set in Leavesden, Herts earlier this month, after allegedly seeing two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen. In an audio obtained by The Sun, the 58-year-old actor was heard yelling at the crew, "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again you're f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it... And you, don't you ever f**king do it again. That's it. No apologies."

Following the rant, Cruise reportedly took a break from filming the action movie for an early Christmas holiday. Friday, December 18 was reportedly his last day on the set for the year end and he reportedly planned to take his private jet to Miami, Florida where he would spend some time with his son Connor.

"Tom has decided he's ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son," a source told The Sun. "It's the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while."

Meanwhile, some crew members have come in Cruise's defense following the rant. "Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken," a source from the U.K. production explained. "In all the years of filming the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice. He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe."

Cruise was previously reported to have paid £500,000 to rent an old cruise ship for the cast and crew of "M: I 7" to isolate on.