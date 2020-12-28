Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Maintains Reign On Billboard 200 In Its Second Week

Music

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's "Evermore" is spending its second week leading the Billboard 200 chart this week. The album stays at No. 1 on the chart after earning 169,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 24, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the number, album sales comprise just under 102,000. Meanwhile, 66,000 are in the form of SEA units with 1,000 are TEA units. The huge number is thanks to the release of the album on CD on December 18 after only being available as a digital download in its first week of release.

Following it up at No. 2 is Paul McCartney's "McCartey III", which bows at the position with 105,000 equivalent album units earned. The album, which is released in more than 10 vinyl variants which combined to sell 32,000 copies, marks the musician's 21st top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, Eminem's former No. 1 "Music to Be Murdered By" bounced high from No. 199 to No. 3 this week. It earns 94,000 equivalent album units thanks to a deluxe edition of the set, featuring 16 bonus tracks, which was released on December 18.

Later, Michael Buble's "Christmas" leads the six-pack of holiday albums in the top 10 as it occupies the No. 4 with 77,000 equivalent album units. Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas", meanwhile, soars high from No. 10 to No. 5 with 60,000 equivalent album units with Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" jumping up from No. 8 to No. 6 with also 60,000 units.

Carrie Underwood falls one spot to No. 7 as her album "My Gift" earns 57,000 equivalent album units. Another holiday album in the Top 10 is Pentatonix's "The Best of Pentatonix Christmas" that climbs from No. 13 to No. 9 with 51,000 units.

Meanwhile, Taylor's "Folklore" descends from No. 3 to No. 8 this week with 53,000 equivalent album units earned. Lastly, Vince Guaraldi Trio's soundtrack to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" rounds out the Top 10 with 50,000 equivalent album units.

