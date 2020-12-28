Mariah Carey to Get Another Apple TV Plus' Christmas Special in 2021

Instagram TV

The 'All I Want For Christmas is You' hitmaker has been forced to scale back on her 2020 special due to COVID-19 restrictions, but still manages to bring in Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey is in talks to make a follow-up to her Apple TV+ Christmas special.

The singer was forced to scale back on a big-budget spectacular due to COVID restrictions, but the show still featured A-list guests like Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, and Jennifer Hudson, and Mariah is now hoping to host another Christmas special without any financial restrictions.

A source tells The Sun on Sunday newspaper, "Mariah created the Christmas special for Apple as a one-off but it was a runaway hit. No one could have predicted its success and it went to number one in their charts in over 100 countries."

"Bosses at Apple now want to secure her for another special show next year. Mariah's team are, of course, completely behind it and everyone is going to do what they can to make it happen.

"They spent over £4 million on this year's show but next year this could go even higher. Apple know the worth of Mariah and are willing to splash the cash to make a follow-up even bigger and better."

Meanwhile, the "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer was delighted she was able to bring so many big stars together for the 2020 show: "I was so excited to work with so many incredible artists and just really try to bring this to life."

Prior to this, it was reported that Mariah's Christmas special cost $5.2 million to produce. "Mariah does nothing by half and the special was created with huge production values," an insider revealed. "Her styling alone, including hair and make-up, cost more than $165,000 (£125,000), let alone the other $26,000 (£20,000) that she racked up in expenses and costs. But everyone who knows Mariah knows she's worth every penny."