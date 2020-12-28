 
 

Jennifer Aniston Sparks Online Debate Over COVID-Themed Christmas Ornament

While many deems the 'Friends' star's a wooden ornament with 'our first pandemic 2020' carving tone-deaf, others defend her for dealing with the coronavirus crisis differently.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has sparked online debate over her choice for Christmas tree decoration. Having found herself in hot water with social media users after she offered a peek at her COVID-themed ornament, the former "Friends" star has many speaking up in her defense for it.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt was dragged by many on Twitter for sharing a photo of a wooden ornament engraved with "our first pandemic 2020." She initially posted what many deemed tone-deaf via her Instagram Story feed on Christmas Day, December 25.

Jennifer Aniston's IG Story

Jennifer Aniston posted her 'tone-deaf' Christmas ornament.

One of Jennifer's critics argued, "jennifer aniston's ornament... how tone-deaf can you possibly get." Another scolded, "Just because u like a celebrity, doesn't mean u should not hold them accountable. I'm sorry but that's so insensitive to put an ornament saying 'pandemic 2020'. Innocent lives were lost because of this pandemic. We're not going to celebrate this s**t. Do better Jennifer Aniston."

The criticism did not stop there. More trolls came forward with one blasting, "Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story... celebrities are ditzy af." Someone else tweeted, "Jennifer Aniston's 'Our First Pandemic' ornament is insinuating that there will be another one and I just don't have the energy for this goodnight."

While Jennifer has yet to respond to the backlash, some of her online devotees were quick to jump in her defense. An individual penned, "Everybody copes differently. Doesn't mean she doesn't get the weight of this year. Just means she's coping with humor. It wasn't even an offensive saying?" One user defended, "how dare you try to cancel the sweetest person alive aka Jennifer Aniston because of an ornament!!!"

Another fan also reminded how the "Just Go With It" actress used her platform to good use amid the pandemic. "jennifer aniston have been using her platform to spread awareness about blm movement, covid, wear a mask, vote and diferent social issues," the fan pointed out. "But some people just focus on a f**king ornament lol."

A fourth one echoed similar sentiment. "it's funny how jennifer aniston has been spreading awareness since the pandemic f**king started and people still do not get her sarcasm with an ORNAMENT," the Twitter user stated. "like.. y'all just want to cancel her for anything, let her breathe."

