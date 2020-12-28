 
 

Cardi B Shares Relief After Ending Legal Battle With Former Manager

Cardi B Shares Relief After Ending Legal Battle With Former Manager
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker appears to have reached a mutual agreement with Shaft who sued her in back in 2018 for allegedly dumping him when her career took off.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has settled a long-running legal beef with her ex-manager, Klenord "Shaft" Raphael of World Star Marketing Group.

Shaft sued the rapper in 2018 for $10 million, claiming he discovered her and then she dumped him when her career took off after the success of her break-out hit "Bodak Yellow".

Shaft claimed he and his team created the song for Cardi and put her on the path to success, but she denied him proper payment when she secured her first millions.

Cardi countersued for $15 million, claiming Shaft made her sign an unfair contract and tried to control every aspect of her life. Back in July 2020, she addressed the then-ongoing legal battle on Twitter, "According to my lawyers a little but more then that but it can't be touch till my litigation is over. Its just can't be touch till we solve the dispute. But when that fat a** check hit my account all at once it's gonna be lit. That's why I never trip cause it's there."

Shaft's lawyers and Cardi were making plans for her deposition but now it appears both parties have reached a mutual agreement.

The documents have been dismissed with prejudice, according to AllHipHop, meaning neither party can refile about the same grievance. They also agreed to cover their own attorneys' fees. "This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney’s fees," read the legal documents.

Cardi B's Twitter Post

Cardi B celebrated the end of her legal beef with ex-manager Shaft.

Cardi celebrated the end of the legal spat on Sunday (December 27), tweeting, "Feels good to be free."

