Gia Giudice Sends Love to Mom Teresa and New Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Instagram Celebrity

The 19-year-old shows public support to her reality TV star mom and her businessman beau by leaving a sweet comment underneath an Instagram post featuring the lovebirds.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gia Giudice is giving her seal of approval to her mom Teresa Giudice's new boyfriend Louie "Luis" Ruelas. The 19-year-old showed public support to the new couple by leaving a sweet comment underneath an Instagram post featuring the lovebirds.

The said post, which was on Teresa's "The Real Housewives of Orange County co-star and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga's page on the photo-sharing site, featured Melissa and husband Joe Gorga posing alongside Teresa and Luis. The pairs apparently spent Christmas together as they were chilling while having some wine on a couch.

Teresa opted to wear a light purple feathery top and black PVC style pants. Meanwhile, Luis was dapper in a red blazer over a white button-down top and black pants. As for Melissa, she looked equally stunning in a silver sparkly mini dress with Joe donning a long-sleeved gray top and jeans.

"We haven't been able to post a couples pic in a while. Merry Christmas," so Melissa wrote in the caption. Gia was among the commenters as she wrote, "ahhhh!" alongside two red emojis.

Gia wasn't the only one who was happy for Teresa for her new romance. Someone wrote in the comment, "Love seeing Teresa happy!!" Another person echoed the sentiment, saying, "What a great picture its nice to see teresa happy for a change good gor [sic] her."

"So glad to see Teresa with a nice new man. That Joey Giudice was a piece of Dookie. He has bad energy. What a great picture of everyone," read another comment. Meanwhile, some people thought that Luis kind of resembled Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice as one wondered, "Anyone else he looks like a young Joe?" Also thinking similarly, another user added, "He looks like another joe guidice."

Teresa and Luis, who first sparked dating rumors in November, made their romance Instagram official earlier this month. Taking to her account, the 48-year-old reality TV star shared a picture of her sitting on the businessman's lap. In the caption, she gushed over her new man by calling him "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

The pair were rumored to be an item after Teresa took to her Facebook page to share photo of her and her new beau at what looked like a football field. While his face wasn't shown because it captured them from the back, the Bravo personality teased in the caption, "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend [a heart emoji]."