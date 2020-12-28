 
 

Carrie Underwood Insists Her Family's Christmas Celebrations Revolve Around Faith

While noting faith as the inspirational aspect of the holidays for her family, the 'Hallelujah' singer admits music, food and house decoration keep them excited as well.

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood keeps her Christian faith at the centre of her family's Christmas celebrations.

The country music star, who shares sons Isaiah, five, and Jacob, 23 months, with former National Hockey League (NHL) player Mike Fisher, tells U.S. TV show "Today" her holidays revolve around the church.

While she insists the "inspirational aspect (of Christmas) is a really important part of the holidays for us," she's quick to point out the celebrations continue back home too.

"We love decorating the house, and we always get the boys their own tree they can decorate any way they like," she said. "And, of course, it's all about music and food!"

  See also...

Although Carrie, whose latest album, the festive "My Gift", features a collaboration with Isaiah, doesn't know how much time they will get to spend with their families this year because of the pandemic, she admitted the couple is determined to make sure it's "a special time for Isaiah and Jacob."

Carrie previously revealed that her son Isaiah was very much involved in decorating their Christmas tree this year. "Our decorations started out as being very silver and gold... simple but not super colorful," she told Taste of Country, "but Isaiah starts bringing home the things that they make at school, and (our Christmas decoration design scheme) all went out the window, in the best way."

She added, "We have a ton of pictures of Isaiah on the tree. It's basically the Isaiah tree, with two pictures of (youngest son) Jake thrown in there." Giving her second son a similar chance to decorate the Christmas tree, she said, "I just ordered some new ornaments off of one of the picture apps, and they should be here any day now, so Jake can get on the tree as well."

While admitting that it's not "Pinterest-worthy," the 37-year-old mother of two said, "It's definitely got a lot of heart."

