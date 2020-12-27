 
 

Cassadee Pope's House in Nashville Shaken by Downtown Explosion

The former contestant of 'The Voice' has been left shaken by the downtown explosion in Nashville on the Christmas morning, claiming she felt it in her house.

  • Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Cassadee Pope's Christmas morning was rocked by an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

"The Voice" winner was woken up by the big bang, which police officials are treating as an "intentional act" sparked by a vehicle, and she took to Twitter to share her thoughts with fans.

"Our house shook here in Nashville," she wrote. "Following the info on socials and the news but just praying nobody was hurt. Seems like it was an explosion of some sort downtown. F**king 2020."

The explosion happened at around 6.30am and police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle before the explosion occurred.

Three people were hospitalised with injuries.

Nashville Fire Department officials have posted photos from the aftermath of the explosion on Twitter, writing, "These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area!"

New reports suggest a recording coming from the recreational vehicle that exploded on Friday morning warned passers by it was a ticking time bomb, 15 minutes before the big bang.

  See also...

"All buildings in this area must be evacuated now," the warning repeated.

Officers who had responded to reports of shots fired in the area were evacuating nearby buildings when the RV exploded.

Celebrities offered support for Nashville following the explosion amid the holiday season.

"Merry Christmas everyone! And a huge thank you to all the brave first responders in Nashville this morning," Carrie Underwood tweeted.

"Reading about Nashville. Thinking about all the golden hearted people of the great state of Tennessee this morning," Russell Crowe wrote.

"My heart is with all of my fellow Nashvillians that have been affected by this... especially on Christmas...," Chris Young penned.

"Merry Christmas! Thinking of our beautiful hometown we love so much. We are beyond grateful to our first responders for your dedication and bravery. Our prayers and love are with all those serving our community. #NashvilleStrong," Little Big Town prayed.

"Prayers to those in Nashville today and to those injured. Authorities will find the cowards who did this, and justice will be done," Megyn Kelly added.

