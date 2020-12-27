 
 

Alexa PenaVega and Husband Carlos Expecting Baby No. 3

Alexa PenaVega and Husband Carlos Expecting Baby No. 3
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Spy Kids' actress and the Big Time Rush member are over the moon to announce in a music video that they are having a new addition to their growing family.

  • Dec 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Acting couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are expecting their third child.

The stars announced the news in Carlos' new Big Time Rush music video, posted on the group's Intagram account.

In the promo, "Spy Kids" star Alexa pulls up her shirt to reveal the words "Baby #3 2021" written on her stomach, as her husband points and celebrates.

Alexa, who is mum to sons Ocean, four, and Kingston, one, captioned the post, "I will always be obsessed with @bigtimerush! Enjoy this awesome video by our favorite guys!"

  See also...

The baby news comes at the end of a big year for the PenaVegas - they starred together in the movie "Mighty Oak".

Carlos and Alexa also wished their followers a happy holiday in a new picture that featured their furry pet. "MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us :) We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can't wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!!" so the proud dad wrote.

Before giving birth to her first child, Alexa struggled with infertility. The "Nashville" actress once opened up about her difficult journey to motherhood, "We tried to get pregnant for a good six months without luck. When it's not working, you think, 'Is there something wrong with me?' "

"I struggled with an eating disorder when I was younger. It was a big part of my life, and I was worried that I wasn't getting pregnant because of some long-term damage from what I'd put my body through," she explained. "Even though my doctor said I was healthy, I felt so guilty about it."

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift Fans Fuming as Singer Is Replaced by Brad Paisley on Famous Nashville Mural

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why
Related Posts
Alexa Vega Offers First Look at Second Baby Boy

Alexa Vega Offers First Look at Second Baby Boy

Alexa Vega Learns About Second Child's Gender Aboard Cruise Ship

Alexa Vega Learns About Second Child's Gender Aboard Cruise Ship

Alexa Vega Beyond Blessed and Excited to Announce Second Pregnancy

Alexa Vega Beyond Blessed and Excited to Announce Second Pregnancy

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mountain Rocker Leslie West Dies at 75 After Fighting for His Life Following Cardiac Arrest

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Mulatto Fires Back After Being Trolled Over 'Dirty Feet'

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Benzino's Daughter Coi Leray Shares Pic of Wrecked Car After Near-Fatal Accident

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and More Praying for Rock Star Leslie West Who's on Deathbed

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

Gucci Mane's Artist Foogiano on the Run After Destroying Ankle Monitor

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer

David Bowie's Son Thankful for Story Behind Christmas Scarf Shared by 'The Snowman' Producer