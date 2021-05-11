Alexa PenaVega Learns 'God Is Always in Control' After Giving Birth of Third Child

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing the arrival of her baby girl Rio Rey, the former 'Spy Kids' star offers fans update on her conditions and jokes that her newborn 'is kicking some serious booty in the NICU.'

AceShowbiz - Alexa PenaVega a.k.a Alexa Vega is a new mum. The 32-year-old actress has welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Rio Rey, with husband Carlos PenaVega a.k.a. Carlos Pena Jr..

"SO... we've been MIA these last few days," the grown-up "Spy Kids" star wrote on her Instagram page on Monday, May 10. "Let's just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan. Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers!"

"Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU," the actress continued sharing. "Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu - who brought little Rio safely into this world."

Alexa's husband Carlos has also shared the same photo capturing the two of them holding their newborn's hand. In his post, however, the 31-year-old gave a shout-out to his actress wife, "I lift up my wifey @vegaalexa on this Mother's Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family."

Alexa and Carlos have shared two sons, 4-year-old Ocean and 2-year-old Kingston, together. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum herself struggled with infertility prior to welcoming Ocean. "We tried to get pregnant for a good six months without luck," she once recalled. "When it's not working, you think, 'Is there something wrong with me?' "

"I struggled with an eating disorder when I was younger. It was a big part of my life, and I was worried that I wasn't getting pregnant because of some long-term damage from what I'd put my body through," Alexa went on to explain. "Even though my doctor said I was healthy, I felt so guilty about it."