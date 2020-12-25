Nicki Minaj's Fans Attack Red Lobster and Wendy's After Her Complaints

WENN/Patricia Schlein Celebrity

The Barbz immediately flood the two restaurants' social media accounts with their messages concerning the restaurants' alleged bad service to the Young Money femcee.

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's fans a.k.a. the Barbz are indeed known for being extremely loyal to the "Anaconda" hitmaker. It was once again shown with how they rallied against two restaurants right after the raptress took to Twitter to complain about their service.

On Christmas Eve, Nicki criticized Red Lobster on the blue bird app, writing, "Idk who needs to hear this but Dear Red Lobster, when I order fried shrimp Fried shrimp I PROMISE U, I want TARTER SAUCE. Not cocktail sauce. At least put both." She went on saying, "Sincerely, mother of a new born w/no nanny."

The seafood restaurant wasn't the only one for which Nicki had a few choice of words. "Also, Wendy's: Pls stop forgetting my ranch sauce with my chkn nuggets," she added, referring to the fast food restaurant chain.

Being dedicated fans they are, the Barbz immediately flooded the two restaurants' social media accounts with their messages concerning the restaurants' alleged bad service to the Young Money femcee. "WHY YOU FORGETTING NICKIS TARTER SAUCE? ADD IT," one fan commented on Red Lobster's Instagram account. "GIVE NICKI HER TARTER SAUCE DO NOT PLAY WITH HER," someone else demanded.

"So we boycotting Red Lobster and Wendy’s???Kopy queen," another user wrote. "Now the barbz gonna form up and end two entire million dollar restaurant chains," one other observed, before adding, "Red lobster AND Wendy's watching the barbz charging at them on Twitter," alongside a GIF of Cersei Lannister getting publicly shamed on HBO's "Game of Thrones".

Nicki herself was aware of how massive her fanbase are and even enlisted them to attack trolls, who apparently have been randomly texting her after they somehow got her phone number. In a now-deleted tweet on December 21, she shared a screenshot of a group chat's conversation before instructing her fans to "have no mercy" on them.