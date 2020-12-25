Jeremih Still 'Skin and Bones' After Almost Giving Up During His Fight With Covid-19

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Birthday Sex' hitmaker still has a long way to fully recover from his battle with coronavirus as he recalls feeling like giving up during his month-long hospitalization.

AceShowbiz - Jeremih "wouldn't wish" Covid-19 on anyone, admitting he's still "skin and bones" after battling the virus.

The R&B star spent weeks in ICU in hospital fighting after contracting the coronavirus, but was sent home earlier this month (Dec20).

Speaking about his health struggle in an interview with ABC 7 Chicago, Jeremih revealed the extent of the illness, as he explained, "I was weak. I went in there probably weighing 220 (pounds) and I left at 175. I'm like, I'm damn near skin and bones. I wouldn't wish that on nobody, to go through what I went through."

Jeremih, who suffered from multiple inflammatory syndrome as part of his battle with Covid-19, added there were times he felt like giving up, but it was his sons and his mother that inspired him to keep going.

"They kept telling me the numbers weren't getting better," he added. "I'm just like, when did my body get this bad? I've never had any problems with it my whole life, for 33 years! To have everything just shut down, I'm just like, man."

In his previous interview, he detailed his battle with the virus. "I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half," he recalled. "I was really, like, in a dream, and I ain't gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light."

While he survived the killer virus, his road to recovery was not easy. "I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that," he revealed. "I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break."