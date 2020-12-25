 
 

Jay-Z's Nephew Nahziah Carter Reportedly Found Responsible for Rape

Jay-Z's Nephew Nahziah Carter Reportedly Found Responsible for Rape
According to one of his alleged victims, following the University of Washington's investigation into sexual assault allegations against the college basketball player, he's suspended for the winter and spring quarters.

  Dec 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z's nephew Nahziah Carter is publicly outed as a rapist. The college basketball player for the Washington Huskies has reportedly been found responsible for sexual assault following the University of Washington's investigation into allegations against the young athlete.

Two women came up with the sexual assault claims against the 21-year-old earlier this year and the university conducted the first investigation in October. Following the conclusion of the second investigation earlier this month, one of his alleged victims took to Twitter to make public the verdict.

"After much prayer, conversation with my family, and a UW title ix investigation, I've decided to let you all know that Naz Carter is a Rapist on two separate accounts," she tweeted, along with the university's decision. "As a victim myself and friend to another, it is important to me that you all know this."

Detailing the sexual assault that Nahziah committed, she revealed that he forced the victims to perform oral sex. "I posted on @makethemscared, a list dedicated to holding rapists accountable, on October 24, 2019, with the hopes this wouldn't happen to another victim," she noted. "Little did I know, he'd already attacked others. In feb of this year myself and another victim reported him to title ix."

Blasting the university for not being more transparent with the case, during and after the investigation, she added, "We as the victims, feel that the University has failed to act in a way that protects and supports us. They have also failed to notify the public of his behavior, neglecting to protect future victims and victims who never had the chance to seek justice."

Tweets by Nahziah Carter's Alleged Victim

Nahziah Carter's alleged victim revealed result of investigation on sexual assault allegations against him.

As the result of the investigation, Nahziah received a suspension for winter, spring and summer quarters and a permanent no-contact order with the complainant. The 21-year-old was previously suspended indefinitely from his team in October for the first accusation.

